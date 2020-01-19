Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CORMIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM HENRY CORMIER


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM HENRY CORMIER Obituary
CORMIER WILLIAM HENRY

William Henry "Bill" Cormier passed away on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. in Zelienople, Pennsylvania where he moved in 2017. Bill was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 3, 1933 to the late Leona Cormier and Lt. Col. Ulysse Cormier. Bill had earned a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University in International Affairs, a Master's Degree in Education from University of Virginia, and a Ph.D., in Educational Psychology from the University of Tennessee. He was on the faculty at both the University of Tennessee (Knoxville), and later, West Virginia University (Morgantown). In 1992, Bill moved to Annapolis, Maryland. While living in Annapolis, he maintained a private psychology practice and corporate consulting business. Anyone who knew Bill soon realized that his three main passions were sports, surfing and yoga. Bill learned how to surf on the North Shore of the Hawaii when he was stationed during his military service. Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed surfing in Costa Rica, the Outer Banks, and San Diego. Bill possessed a true wanderlust and traveled all over the world. He developed a love for yoga later in life, and obtained his certification in Integrative Yoga Therapy. Up until the end of his life, Bill maintained a dedication to teaching others about the mind body connection. He is survived by his daughters, Anna Harmon Cormier of Knoxville, Tennessee, Sara Cormier Staley (Alwyn Staley) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Christiane Cormier Unico (Jonathan Unico) of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, and Lisanne Cormier (Chris Cochran) of Scotts Valley, California. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Sierra, Wyn, Juliet, and Hank. Bill donated his body to medical research and a family Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Walter Reed Society at www.walterreedsociety.org which benefits patients of Armed Services/ Veterans at the Walter Reed Medical Center. Arrangements in trusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please view the families online guestbook www.musmannofh @comcast.net

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -