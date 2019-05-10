Home

Age 76, of Leetsdale, formerly of Los Angeles, CA, but born and raised in Pittsburgh, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on May 7, 2019, at 10:34 a.m. William was an Air Force veteran, loving father, devoted husband, avid Penguins fan, and proud American. He was known for his quick wit and humor, delighting friends, family and onlookers his entire life. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Penelope; and six children, including Carrie Ann (Monrovia, CA), Megan (Sunland, CA), William L. (McCandless, PA), Eric and his wife, Robin (Ambridge, PA), and Dustin and Jocelyn (Leetsdale, PA); also by three grandchildren, Seth, Colter (McCandless), and Maggie (Sunland). He will be sorely missed by friends and family alike. A memorial service will be held at the Edgeworth Club on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. where friends and family will be received.

