David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
WILLIAM H.T. FULTON Obituary
FULTON WILLIAM H.T.

Of South Park, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, age 69. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Lynn (Pust) Fulton; son of the late Lance W. and Audrey (Tatum) Fulton; brother of Robert (Marlys) Fulton, Richard (Frances) Fulton, Roy Fulton, Gregory Fulton, James (Elizabeth) Fulton and the late Lance, Thomas and Jonathan Fulton; brother-in-law of Beverly (Richard) Frosini; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a Funeral Service will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Family requests donations in Bill's name to the or ALS.  www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019
