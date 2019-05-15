|
FULTON WILLIAM H.T.
Of South Park, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, age 69. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Lynn (Pust) Fulton; son of the late Lance W. and Audrey (Tatum) Fulton; brother of Robert (Marlys) Fulton, Richard (Frances) Fulton, Roy Fulton, Gregory Fulton, James (Elizabeth) Fulton and the late Lance, Thomas and Jonathan Fulton; brother-in-law of Beverly (Richard) Frosini; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a Funeral Service will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Family requests donations in Bill's name to the or ALS. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019