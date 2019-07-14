SILVERSTEIN WILLIAM I. "BILL"

Age 75, passed away on February 27, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Silverstein, a member of the United States Army, is a recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross Award for his actions in the Vietnam War as Chief Warrant Officer serving with 170th Assault Helicopter Company, 52d Aviation Battalion, 17th Aviation Group, 1st Aviation Brigade. Silverstein left a lasting impact on the community as former Chairman of the Board of Junior Achievement and a longtime local businessman, serving as President of Gulf Aluminum Products, Inc., a Largo, Florida company incorporated in 1960. He is survived by many friends and his loving companion of 30 years, Patricia McKeone of Pittsburgh, PA; her children, Shannon Tassick (Scott Lowden) and Keith Tassick, and Nathan and Suzanne D'Andrea, all of Pittsburgh, PA. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.