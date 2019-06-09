|
BERNAZZOLI WILLIAM J.
Age 83, of Penn Hills, on June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Donna Bernazzoli; loving father of Daniel, Barry (Mary Jo) and the late Dean Bernazzoli; brother of Maxine Scholtz; loving grandfather of Cory (Chyanne) and Conor (Lindsey) Bernazzoli; great-grandfather of Braylin Haskins; Bill was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and retired after 31 years as an elementary school teacher for Penn Hills School District; No Visitation and Services will be Private; arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., Penn Hills
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019