BRATTON WILLIAM J.

Age 73, of Killeen, TX, formerly of Bethel Park, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine Bratton and his first wife, the late Donna Bratton; loving father of Sean (Marlaina) Bratton and Dawn (Dan) Cox; stepfather of Michael D. and Mark A. Rothbauer; brother of Mary Landis and Patty Lindelof both of Clairton, PA and Peg Kuhn of Elizabeth, PA; grandfather of eleven and great-grandfather of two. Bill retired from the U.S. Air Force after 27 years of loyal service. Bill and his wife, Lorraine were loyal members of St. Valentine Church and active participants in the Saturday evening Mass. Arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (412-835-7940). Family and friends are invited to attend interment and military honors on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ( ). Please view and add Tributes at www.beinhauer.com.