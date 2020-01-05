|
|
CARSON WILLIAM J.
William (Bill) J. Carson, 67, of Meadowlands, Pennsylvania died Friday, January 3, 2020 in his home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Bill was born in Shadyside Pennsylvania on August 25, 1952 the Son of the late William G. Carson and Ruth M. Schneider. Bill was a 1970 graduate of Keystone Oaks High School. Bill retired from Washington Ford in January of 2017. He previously worked at Iron City Spring Company. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He never knew a stranger. With his quick wit and gregarious nature, Bill made friends every where he went. He was always interested in learning where folks were from and where they went to school. He would then proudly share that he was from Dormont, the "center of the universe". Bill loved spending time with his family and coaching his Sons and Grandsons in baseball and wrestling. He was a dedicated Pittsburgh Sports fan and enjoyed watching the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates with his Wife every season. Bill is survived by his loving Wife Linda; Sons Bill (Meghan) Carson, Corey (Kristy) Carson, Martin Yater, and Zac Yater, Grandsons Aiden, Noah, Kyler, Nikolas, Ty, Alex, and Bryce, Sisters Donna Carson, and Diane (Guy) Stehle, and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211), on Monday from 2-8 p.m., where services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Joe DiDonato presiding. Burial will follow at Woodruff Memorial Park. The Carson family extends special thanks to Dr. James Ohr, Becky Collins, and the kind and caring nurses and staff at Hillman Cancer Center. These wonderful people became extended family to Bill and gave Linda and his family peace and comfort. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020