WILLIAM J. CHRISTOFF

WILLIAM J. CHRISTOFF Obituary
CHRISTOFF WILLIAM J.

Age 79, longtime resident of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Son of the late Stanley and Nora Christoff of Bridgeville. Bill attended Bridgeville High School. He worked in the family greenhouse, as a steelworker for U.S. Steel in Homestead, and as a floral salesman for Pennock's in Pittsburgh. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Rohal); three children, Douglas (Mary) Christoff, Yvonne (David) Piecknick and Rebecca (Richard) Delia; four grandchildren, Andrei (Christa) Christoff, Rachel Piecknick, Lauren Piecknick and Enzo Delia; one great-grandchild, Ofelia. Bill enjoyed cribbage, antiquing, golf, music and Clint Eastwood movies. Above all else, Bill dearly loved his family and friends. Bill will always be remembered for his humor and especially his "Jump Frog Jump" joke. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211 on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with Panachida Service at 7 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be held at St. Gregory's Byzantine Church, 2005 Mohawk Rd., Pgh., PA 15241 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to St. Gregory's Byzantine Church. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
