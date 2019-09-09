|
CRAIG WILLIAM J.
Age 90, of Franklin Twp., passed Saturday, September 7, 2019 while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Kevin R. Craig and his wife, Diana, of Arvada, CO; and his brother, Herbert Craig and his wife, Victoria, of Van Nuys, CA. In addition to his parents, Robert and Margaret Craig, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; and his sisters, Sarah, Dorothy, Florence and Ann Mae. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon, officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019