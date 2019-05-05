DELACH, SR. WILLIAM J.

Age 96, of Upper St. Clair, passed peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He served in the Navy in WWII and retired from St. Clair Plumbing and Heating. Husband of the late Edna DeFaveri, former husband of Joan Delach, and cherished companion of Gladys Kennel; loving father to Bill (Jan), Deborah Funka (Jerry), Linda Fucile (Kevin) and Robert (Marseille); stepfather to Patty DeFaveri and Rick DeFaveri (Suzette); grandfather to Kelly Appl (Clayton), Julie Delach, Jennifer Handa (Matt), Sarah Deault (Bill), J.T. Funka, Olivia Delach and Heather Mongiovi (Randy); great-grandfather of Ava and Ella Mongiovi. He will be remembered by his harmonica playing, polka music and dancing, bowling, and golf. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday 10 a.m. in Holy Child Parish. Interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com