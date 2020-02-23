|
|
ECKENRODE WILLIAM J.
Age 95, of Nevillewood, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, peacefully on Thursday evening February 20, 2020. Beloved husband for almost 63 years of Donna (Kupchak) Eckenrode; devoted father of Laurie Eckenrode Ali, Dawnmarie Eckenrode Black, Timothy (Ally) Eckenrode and the late William J. Eckenrode, Jr.; loving grandfather of Tim, Connor, Gavin, Mattie, Reece, Ryan and Chrissy; brother of Rosemary, Jack, Rita, the late Jim, Ellie and Nancy; also survived by a granddaughter, nieces and nephews. Bill was a decorated Army Air Corps. Staff Sergeant and served as an Armorer Gunner on a B-17. After his discharge, he went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Slippery Rock University and then became a History Teacher at Mount Lebanon High School. Eventually he began the Eckenrode Insurance Agency in the mid 70s and operated his own firm until he merged with the Meyer Agency to form the Meyer & Eckenrode Insurance Group in the 90s. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road on Monday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Bernard Church on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock, followed by interment with Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020