FOLEY WILLIAM J.
William J. Foley, age 74 of Wexford, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from many years of heart complications. Beloved husband of Carol Johnston-Foley; uncle of Samantha (Hess) Shannon; sister-in-law, Muriel Hess and husband, Ron; also survived by many nieces, nephews. Services private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, Franklin Park, PA. Bill was a proud US Army Ranger Veteran, Airborne Qualified, serving over 10 years. During which he received multiple commendations including the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with three Campaign Stars. Bill worked at Mobil Oil as a Safety Engineer, CHMM,CPP for many years, also several large corporations with his safety expertise over 38 years. He was a a graduate of Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ, and, a Distinguished Military Graduate, Military Police at West Point. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the . Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020