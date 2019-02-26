HABRAT WILLIAM J.

Age 94 of the South Side passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Husband of the late Rose Marie (Krappweis) Habrat; beloved father of Dennis (Lois) Habrat and the late William (survived by Donna) Habrat; grandfather of Tammy Lantz, Matthew (Melissa) Habrat, Jennifer (Bradley) Farabaugh, Brittany (Christopher) Holzaphel; also four great-grandchildren; brother of the late Stanley, Milton, Helen and Edward Habrat; also many loving nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., in THOMAS J GMITER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral prayer Thursday, 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul of the Cross Monastery at 10 a.m. He is a WWII veteran and served in the US Navy for 20 years as a Chief Petty Officer. The majority of his service was on the USS Calvert. He participated in many significant WWII battles, including North Africa, Sicily, Makin Island, Gilbert Island, Kwajalein Atoll, Saipan, Tinian and the Marianas, Leyte and Luzon, and Kiro Wan, Japan. He served on the Calvert until it went out of commission. The Calvert received many awards and Decorations including the Navy Unit Commendation, WWII Victory Medal, The Philippines Liberation Medal with two stars and Korean Service Medal with two stars. During his Navy career, he volunteered as a sea diver. His devotion to the military extended to nearly consistent attendants at the USS Calvert reunions and greater than 25 years of volunteering at the VA ceramics department. He collected thousands of dollars for the VA by collecting aluminum cans for more than 25 years. His life of service included, volunteering with St. Michael's Church and Passion Play, St. Paul of the Cross Monestary and by helping everyone he encountered. He led a truly remarkable life and was loved and admired by all who knew him.

