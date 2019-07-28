|
HEINZ WILLIAM J.
Age 90, of Shaler Twp. on July 24, 2019, our beloved husband and father was called home to be with his Heavenly Father and the Holy Family, Jesus, Mary, and Joseph. He leaves behind his dedicated wife of 58 years, Joan Palumbo Heinz; daughter, Maureen J. Juliano, son William C. Heinz; grandchildren Zachary Thomas Juliano, Brandon William Juliano, and Christian William Heinz; brother, Donald E. Heinz (Anne Duffy); many nieces, nephews, and hugging friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mercedes (Klein) Heinz; sisters, Merilda (Henry) Collet, Bernice (Raymond) Schumacher, Mercedes "Betty" (Roy) Kunning; and brother, John "Jack" (Margaret Baer) Heinz. Bill worked as a cost control engineer having graduated from Penn State. He served as an usher, money counter and was on the finance council at St. Mary's. The family never met anyone who didn't think highly of Bill. He had a quirky sense of humor, made up nonsensical sayings and started a hugging club. It was a privilege to be considered a hugging buddy. He was a great role model to his children and their friends. He was nicknamed the mayor of Hartwood Acres. Rain or shine, he walked from Middle Road to Saxonburg Blvd. and back making a stop at his favorite spot near the Mansion. He was instrumental in getting a walk way paved from the parking lot to the grounds so mothers pushing strollers didn't have to walk on Middle Road. He will be dearly missed! The family thanks the dedicated nurses and aides that took care of him while he was on Home Hospice. Memorials in Bill's honor are suggested to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090, or St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Relatives and friends received Tues., July 30th from 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Rd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019