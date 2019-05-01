Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Allegheny Cemetery
WILLIAM J. HILL Jr.

Age 77, of Scott Twp., passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 41 years of Linda Hill; loving father of Traci Hill and John (Jenny Snyder) Hill; loving Pop-Pop of Michael and Nora Hill. Bill loved model trains and local history. He was an avid dog-lover and Steelers fan. Family and Friends welcome Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. 15220 where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 6620 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15206. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
