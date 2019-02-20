Home

WILLIAM J. "BILL" JARVIS

Age 85, of Crafton Heights, formerly of North Side. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine (Merras) for 60 years; loving father of Eric (Marybeth) and Neil (Allison); son of the late Catherine Jarvis; brother of the late George, Milo "Jim" of California, and the late Dennis (Val), Donald (Helen); proud uncle of Michelle Stover (James), Melissa Wolsko (Robert), and Jason (Candace); also survived by great-nieces and a great-nephew. Bill proudly worked at J&L Steel, now LTV, for many years before retiring and traveling the country his steel helped to build. He was an avid animal lover and fondly doted on his beloved cats, Roxanne and Kobie. As per Bill's wishes there will be no viewing and a private interment. Family and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday in St. John of God Parish, The Church of St. Mary's, McKees Rocks. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233 of the National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116 or nwf.org.


schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
