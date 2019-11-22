|
|
KELSCH WILLIAM J.
Age 81, of Shaler Twp. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Son of the late William and Philomena Kelsch of Lawrenceville; loving husband of 54 years to Charlotte; proud father of Billy (Molly) Kelsch and Suzy (Patrick) Pastierik; beloved grandfather of Nicholas Kelsch, Steven and Remy Pastierik; brother of Joe (Sue) Kelsch of Shaler Twp. and Rosemary McClain of Shelton, CT. Bill was a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service for over 42 years. The family would like to thank their neighbors for all their kindness and help during Bill's long illness, especially Trish Nethen, Julie Kaiser, and Mary Sentasi. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pgh., PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019