Age 86, peacefully passed on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of 59 years to Dolores (Maloney) Koeppl; loving father of Karen (Mike) Kleer, Bill Koeppl, Kathy (Bryan) Saffer, Laurie (the late Mike Cogar) Koeppl and his "adopted daughter" Barb Hanus; cherished pap of Jared and the late Joey; brother of the late Walt (survived by Alice) Koeppl; stepbrother of Marie Dulski, Dorothy Grimm and the late Gerard Pfister; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was born in Germany. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time at the K-Lodge. Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-8. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 11:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 12:30 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019