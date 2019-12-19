Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM KOEPPL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. KOEPPL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. KOEPPL Obituary
KOEPPL WILLIAM J.

Age 86, peacefully passed on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved husband of 59 years to Dolores (Maloney) Koeppl; loving father of Karen (Mike) Kleer, Bill Koeppl, Kathy (Bryan) Saffer, Laurie (the late Mike Cogar) Koeppl and his "adopted daughter" Barb Hanus; cherished pap of Jared and the late Joey; brother of the late Walt (survived by Alice) Koeppl; stepbrother of Marie Dulski, Dorothy Grimm and the late Gerard Pfister; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  Bill was born in Germany.  He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time at the K-Lodge.  Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew him.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-8.  Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 11:30.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 12:30 p.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -