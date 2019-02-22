|
KREPP WILLIAM J.
Age 87 of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Husband of Dorothy (Schultz) and the late Eileen (Maguire) Krepp; devoted father of Peggy (Wayne) Thompson, David, Wayne and Sharon Krepp; also survived by five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m., in Sisters of the Holy Spirit Convent, 5246 Clarwin Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CONVENT). Burial will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. Bill, a graduate of CMU, was a retired instructor of electronics from A.W. Beattie. Arrangements entrusted to H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412-364-4444).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019