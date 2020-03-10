WILLIAM J. "BILLY" KRUEGER

Obituary
KRUEGER WILLIAM J. "BILLY"

Of Canonsburg, age 59, unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8, 2020; loving father of Michael V. and Amanda M. Krueger; son of Lois J. and the late William C. Krueger; former husband of Maureen P. Krueger; brother of Sandra L. (Warren) Warber and Chris L. (Jim) Cowler; uncle of Michael (Beth) Warber, Charlene (Jack) Swiker, Trevor Cowler, William Cowler, Matthew Cowler and Rachel Cowler; great-uncle Caroline and Nicholas; also survived by his faithful companion, Kaya. He worked alongside his father at Keystone Crane & Hoist. Family and friends will be received Thursday 5-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. In his memory, donations may be made to Washington County Humane Society, www.washingtonpashelter.org or ,


www.henneyfuneralhome.com   
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020
