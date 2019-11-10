|
|
LEE WILLIAM "BILL" J.
Died peacefully and courageously, Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia, following a relatively brief battle with a series of complicated medical issues. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Duquesne University. His career was based in advancing media technologies in print publishing. Bill worked for IBM and The Pittsburgh Press prior to becoming the President of Dataway, a division of Scripps Howard. At Dataway Bill pioneered the foundations of imposing graphics into newspaper pages of text. He developed these technologies while working with some of the biggest names in newspaper publishing. While working these high-level jobs, he was always driven by his love of music. Bill was an outstanding trombonist, He had many friends in the Richmond musical community, with big jazz band roots going back to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He continued to find time to play his music, sharing the stage with the Richmond Symphony, jazz bands around the country, and backing up some of the top performers of the day. He met his beloved wife, Romayne, an accomplished singer and musician herself, while working as studio musicians for Columbia Recording Studios. He took one look at her and said, "That's the gal I'm going to marry". Some of the most precious moments in Bill's life were the times he spent with his beloved late wife, Romayne and their daughter, Tracey, who survives Bill and was by his side nearly every day of his final 19 years. Bill was the 2nd in the line of six siblings and one foster sibling. He is survived by his daughter, Tracey Lee of Richmond, VA, James Lee of Kingsland, TX, Richard Lee of California, Columbia, Lawrence Lee of Bel Air, MD, Marion Lee Levandowski of Lancaster, PA. He was predeceased by brothers, Patrick Lee and Joseph McCann of Pittsburgh, PA. Friends and family may celebrate his life on Friday, November 15, 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Ave., with wake to follow.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019