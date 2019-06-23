Home

Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
5718 Steubenville Pike
McKees Rocks, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Valley Cemetery
Imperial,, PA
View Map
WILLIAM J. MACEK Sr.

WILLIAM J. MACEK Sr. Obituary
MACEK, SR. WILLIAM J.

Of Moon Run, PA, passed June 16, 2019 at age 97. Husband of the late Sophia Jean Macek, father of William (Sandra) Macek and the late Kenneth (Janet) Macek; "pappy" of Maggie, Rebecca, Kenneth, and Justin Macek. Also survive by beloved caregiver Cindy Adduci. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Macek; and siblings, Anna Hanna, Frances Riddle, Martha Kriger, Anita Schavolt, Charles Macek, Robert Macek, and Theresa Lah. William was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII and a member of American Legion Lodge 862 Moon Run. Friends and family will be received on Monday, June 24, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15244. Mass will be held Tuesday, at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Burial will follow at Valley Cemetery, Imperial, PA. The family suggests contributions in William's name be made to the . Please view and sign the families guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
