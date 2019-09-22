Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
MEDFORD WILLIAM J.

On Saturday, September 21, 2019, age 85, of Ross Twp., husband of Patricia Medford; father of Mark (Jennifer), Steve, Bill and Paul Medford; brother of Donald (Carol) Medfisch; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; preceded in death by a daughter, Lorraine Donovan and a grandson, Brian Medford. Friends received Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Interment will be private. Memorial donations are suggested to a . ltmillerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
