Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3626 Centralia St.
Pgh, PA
WILLIAM J. MENIFIELD

WILLIAM J. MENIFIELD Obituary
MENIFIELD WILLIAM J.

Age 87, of Crafton, passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Gladys (Gantt) Menifield; father of Carlene, and the late Carmen and William Menifield, Jr. and Shirley Whitlock; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother of Maria Taylor, Carl and Moses, and the late Richard, Norman, Samuel, and John Menifield, and Ruby Travillion; also survived by many nieces and nephews. As per Bill's request, there will be NO VIEWING. Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3626 Centralia St., Pgh., PA 15204. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
