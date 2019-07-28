|
MENIFIELD WILLIAM J.
Age 87, of Crafton, passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Gladys (Gantt) Menifield; father of Carlene, and the late Carmen and William Menifield, Jr. and Shirley Whitlock; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother of Maria Taylor, Carl and Moses, and the late Richard, Norman, Samuel, and John Menifield, and Ruby Travillion; also survived by many nieces and nephews. As per Bill's request, there will be NO VIEWING. Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3626 Centralia St., Pgh., PA 15204. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019