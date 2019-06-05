MURPHY, Ph.D. WILLIAM J.

Of Shadyside, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of Barbara A. Byers of Shadyside; father of Pamela E. Murphy of Asti, Italy, Cynthia D. Murphy (David Von Hofen) of Coraopolis, and Carl W. Murphy (Marji) of Mt. Lebanon; grandfather of William Gargiulo of Asti, Italy, Alica and Graham Von Hofen of Coraopolis, and Mariah and Christian Murphy of Mt. Lebanon; great-grandfather of Savannah Redzanic of Coraopolis; brother of Jacqueline Dauw of Pontiac, Michigan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dr. Murphy received his B.S in Metallurgical Engineering, Wayne State University, 1949, M.S in Metallurgical Engineering, Lehigh University, 1951 and Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering Lehigh University, 1955. He was a member of several professional societies and honor societies including Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi. He was Assistant Professor in the Department of Metallurgical Engineering, Lehigh University from 1955 to 1957, then employed by United States Steel for 28 years at their Research Lab in Monroeville. His final position with USS was as Director of Corporate Research and Technical Services. He then became Vice President of Operations, R. J. Lee Group Inc. from 1987 to 1993, after which he continued as a management and technical consultant to that company. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Dr. Murphy's name to Bike Pittsburgh, www.bikepgh.org/get-involved/donate. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.