OBERST WILLIAM J.

Age 84, of Shaler Twp., formerly of Troy Hill, Bill passed into Heaven surrounded by his loving wife and family on Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley L. (Ferguson) Oberst; loving father of Diane, William (Margaret), David (Linda), Steven (Sheonia), Chris (Roxanne), and Lisa Oberst; dear stepfather of Bob and Bill Rinaman; dear grandfather of Angela, Daniel, Cassidy, Eryn, Kerry, Christian, Liam, Tyler, Aaliyah, Carson, Troy, Stevie, Billy, Julie, Erin, Robbie, and Ricky; dear great-grandfather of Charlie and Jules; dear brother of Joanne Ammer, Rita Bigley, and the late Paul and Edward Oberst; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church, Troy Hill. Bill was a proud graduate of North Catholic High School and Robert Morris University. He was a member of St. Anthony's Lyceum, the Elks, VFW Post #7090, and the R.E. Club. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Bill will be missed and remembered for his outgoing, social personality. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family and friends and was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.