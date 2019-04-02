Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. OLIVER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILLIAM J. OLIVER Obituary
OLIVER WILLIAM J.

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, William J. Oliver, 63, of Pittsburgh. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Oliver and Victoria E. Oliver; survived by his sister, Carole Panzer Fox; husband, Frank; and their two children, Kristin Fox DeVoe and Frank M. Fox, III; and by his nieces and nephew, Lauren DeVoe and Douglas DeVoe, Megan Fox and Catlin Fox. Bill led a full life filled with his career as a social worker for the State of Pennsylvania, and his passion for music and guitars. Bill fought a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis for many years. In Bill's memory a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis society would be greatly appreciated. www.nationalmssociety.org/ There will be no service rather the family will hold a celebration of life for Bill at a later date.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.