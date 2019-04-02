OLIVER WILLIAM J.

On Thursday, March 28, 2019, William J. Oliver, 63, of Pittsburgh. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Oliver and Victoria E. Oliver; survived by his sister, Carole Panzer Fox; husband, Frank; and their two children, Kristin Fox DeVoe and Frank M. Fox, III; and by his nieces and nephew, Lauren DeVoe and Douglas DeVoe, Megan Fox and Catlin Fox. Bill led a full life filled with his career as a social worker for the State of Pennsylvania, and his passion for music and guitars. Bill fought a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis for many years. In Bill's memory a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis society would be greatly appreciated. www.nationalmssociety.org/ There will be no service rather the family will hold a celebration of life for Bill at a later date.