PARKER, SR. WILLIAM J. "BILL"
Age 89, of North Side, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothy McKeen Parker; loving father of Terry Meccarielli, Lee (Terry) Carguello, Patricia Parker, and William J., Jr. (Beth) Parker; dear grandfather of Maryssa, Lauren, Eva, Liam, Noelle, and Trey; brother of Dan (Susan) Boeh and the late James (surviving Dolores) Boeh; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St., Pgh., PA 15212 - Troy Hill, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 8 p.m. Bill was a proud member of the US Marine Corps and served during the Korean War, also the Marine Corps League Detachment 310 and retired as a City of Pgh. Police Officer after 30 years of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marine Corps League Detachment 310, P.O. Box 15433, Pgh., PA 15237. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019