|
|
PATRIZIO WILLIAM J.
Born in 1929, in Oakmont, PA, to the late Belinda (Fussaro) and John Patrizio. William "Bill" Patrizio passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Bill was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Sally (Byers) Patrizio. He was a devoted father and is survived by his five children; his eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister. Bill was an active member of St. Benedict the Abbot Church. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Nemacolin Country Club. Bill served as CEO of his family's business, Patrizio Art Mosaic. He was also past president of the National Terrazzo and Mosaic Association. His memory will be cherished in all of our hearts forever. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, (724-941-3211) on Sunday, October 27th from 2-5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 28th at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbott Church. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019