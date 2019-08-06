Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Finleyville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM PISARCIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. "BILL" PISARCIK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. "BILL" PISARCIK Obituary
PISARCIK WILLIAM J. "BILL"

Age 59, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, surrounded by his praying  family. He was the beloved husband of Cecilia "Cissy"; loving father of Joshua, Luke (Melissa), Mark (Carissa), Molly (John), Lindsey (Ben), Philip, Jacob and Joseph Pisarcik; loving grandfather of Grace, Lena, Ellie, Valentina, Rocco and Annie; son of the late Billie Dean (Spar) and Joseph Pisarcik; brother of Katha, Susie, Mary, John, Jane, Paul, Teresa, Tom, Lisa, Becky and Michael. Bill was the uncle to 76 nieces and nephews. Bill was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. He worked for Mascaro Construction Company to whom he was very loyal. It was apparent to anyone who knew him that Bill's greatest love was Cissy, his children and grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate man willing to help anyone in need. He loved his family, friends and country. This spiritual man bravely fought Prostate Cancer with a positive attitude. He will be deeply missed but our profound sympathy is coupled with the joy in knowing that he is with his heavenly Father around whom his life evolved. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S, 724-941-3211. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church Thursday, 10 a.m. Interment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Catholic Relief Services or Disabled Veterans of America. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now