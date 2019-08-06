|
|
PISARCIK WILLIAM J. "BILL"
Age 59, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, surrounded by his praying family. He was the beloved husband of Cecilia "Cissy"; loving father of Joshua, Luke (Melissa), Mark (Carissa), Molly (John), Lindsey (Ben), Philip, Jacob and Joseph Pisarcik; loving grandfather of Grace, Lena, Ellie, Valentina, Rocco and Annie; son of the late Billie Dean (Spar) and Joseph Pisarcik; brother of Katha, Susie, Mary, John, Jane, Paul, Teresa, Tom, Lisa, Becky and Michael. Bill was the uncle to 76 nieces and nephews. Bill was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. He worked for Mascaro Construction Company to whom he was very loyal. It was apparent to anyone who knew him that Bill's greatest love was Cissy, his children and grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He will always be remembered as a kind, compassionate man willing to help anyone in need. He loved his family, friends and country. This spiritual man bravely fought Prostate Cancer with a positive attitude. He will be deeply missed but our profound sympathy is coupled with the joy in knowing that he is with his heavenly Father around whom his life evolved. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S, 724-941-3211. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church Thursday, 10 a.m. Interment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Catholic Relief Services or Disabled Veterans of America. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019