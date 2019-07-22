Home

Of Bethel Park, at home, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, age 75. Beloved husband for 54 years of Judith Ann (Riederer); loving father of Amy Bair (Donald) and Michelle Wesolowski (Michael); brother of Richard (Lorraine), Paul "Bud" (Donna) and the late Mary Ann Lauterbach, Marleen Donahoe and Robert Recktenwald; proud grandfather of William (Elizabeth), Max, Emily, Zachary, Kali, Abigail, Grace & Tori. Bill owned and operated Recktenwald Dental Lab for 37 years. Visitation Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m., and Wednesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Valentine Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, 4017 Washington Road, P.O. Box 1452, McMurray, PA 15317. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019
