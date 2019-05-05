|
REDDINGER WILLIAM J.
Age 89, of Raccoon Twp., on May 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 69 years of Betty (Cain) Reddinger; father of Debbie and her late husband, Fred Simunick, Randy and Rhonda Reddinger, Shari and David Moore, and Richard Reddinger; brother of Dale and Cathy Reddinger and the late John Reddinger and Marjorie Thomas; grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of 12. Friends received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Rt. 30, Clinton Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. where Services will be held Wednesday 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019