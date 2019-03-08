REDDY WILLIAM J.

Of South Park, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, age 96. He was born on May 9, 1922 in Sharpsburg, PA, to the late James and Matilda (Ott) Reddy. Bill was the beloved husband of the late Catherine "Kay" (Huart) Reddy; loving father of William (Rita), Carol Reddy, Margaret "Peg" Stephenson (James) and Ruth Ann Mihm (Bill); brother of the late Anna Marie Vadasz, Sr. Mary Thomas Reddy, Thomas and James Reddy; also eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Bill was in the Merchant Marines during WWII. He was Past-President of both the South Park Historical Society and The Three Rivers Chapter of the Merchant Marines. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at Noon in St. Joan of Arc Church. Interment with Full Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Contributions may be made to American Merchant Marines Veterans (AMMV), Three Rivers Chapter, P.O. Box 1095, McMurray, PA 15317.

davidhenneyfuneralhome.com