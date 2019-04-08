REDMAN WILLIAM J.

Age 85, of the Villages, Florida, formerly of McDonald, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the Villages Regional Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born April 23, 1933, in Sturgeon, PA, a son of the late William and Marie Delmontague Redman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Fisher Redman. William was formerly a member of McDonald Presbyterian Church and currently a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Florida. He was employed as a manager in Pittsburgh for Bell Telephone Company for 30 years and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed playing bridge, fishing, tennis, golf, and gardening. Even after his move to Florida, he remained a faithful Penguins and Pirate fan. Surviving are his children, Teri (Jerry) Runtas of McDonald/the Villages and Deborah (Frank) Nagode of Coraopolis; grandchildren, Daniel (Christine) Nagode and Kylie (Ren) Litman; great-grandchildren, Ava Grace and Lydia Margaret Nagode, and Lucy Jane Litman. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Weatherell of Oregon; and nephews, Jim, Jeff and Tom Weatherell. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Ave., McDonald (724-926-2800). A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery. Please sign a guest book at :

