SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Church
Resources
WILLIAM J. RICHARD Obituary
RICHARD WILLIAM J.

Age 96, of Allison Park, formerly of West View, on Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty (Youles) Richard. Loving father of Chris (Linda) Richard, Susan Dembeck, Ann Hartzell, Patricia Petropoulous and Mark Richard. Proud grandfather of Emily (Kent) Jett, Heather (Tim) Lawler, Sarah Hartzell, Douglas Hartzell, Sean (Becky) Richard and Matthew (Courtney) Hartzell. Great-grandfather of eight. Brother of Mary Kay Bernhard, Sis Ferla and the late Sally Graf. Family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pgh., PA 15229. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Athanasius Church. Bill was a Marine Veteran and proudly served during World War II, an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and loved his time at Club Julian. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to North Hills Community Food Bank, 1975 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
