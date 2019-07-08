Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. ROGERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. ROGERS Obituary
ROGERS WILLIAM J.

Of Pittsburgh, on July 6, 2019, age 53. Son of the late Charles and Connie (Whalen) Rogers; beloved husband of Dana (Reedy) Rogers; father of William (Nicole) Rogers, Jr. and Cassandra Rogers; grandfather of William J. Rogers, III and Natalia Lynn Rogers; brother of Thomas (Wendy) Rogers and the late Carol (husband Bill survives) Tatrai; son-in-law of Kenneth and Sandra Reedy; brother-in-law of Chris (Rita) Reedy; uncle of Christie, Jeff, Joe, Erika and Ryan. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St. Munhall Wednesday,  5-9 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church Munhall. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now