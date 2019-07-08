|
ROGERS WILLIAM J.
Of Pittsburgh, on July 6, 2019, age 53. Son of the late Charles and Connie (Whalen) Rogers; beloved husband of Dana (Reedy) Rogers; father of William (Nicole) Rogers, Jr. and Cassandra Rogers; grandfather of William J. Rogers, III and Natalia Lynn Rogers; brother of Thomas (Wendy) Rogers and the late Carol (husband Bill survives) Tatrai; son-in-law of Kenneth and Sandra Reedy; brother-in-law of Chris (Rita) Reedy; uncle of Christie, Jeff, Joe, Erika and Ryan. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main St. Munhall Wednesday, 5-9 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church Munhall. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019