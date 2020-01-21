|
SHERMAN WILLIAM J. "BILL"
William J. "Bill" Sherman, 71, of Kittanning, PA, formerly of Etna, PA, died January 19, 2020. Bill graduated from Etna High School in 1966 and attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, graduating in 1972. He served with the Pennsylvania State Police for 27 years, retiring as a Corporal in 1998. He is survived by wife, Carol A. (O'Connor) Sherman; son, William D. "Bill" Sherman; daughters, Colleen L. Tracy and Christine A. Sherman and four grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at BAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, PA. Visit www.bauerfuneral.com for more information.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020