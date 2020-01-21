Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:45 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
101 W. High St.
Kittanning, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM SHERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. "BILL" SHERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. "BILL" SHERMAN Obituary
SHERMAN WILLIAM J. "BILL"

William J. "Bill" Sherman, 71, of Kittanning, PA, formerly of Etna, PA, died January 19, 2020. Bill graduated from Etna High School in 1966 and attended the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, graduating in 1972. He served with the Pennsylvania State Police for 27 years, retiring as a Corporal in 1998. He is survived by wife, Carol A. (O'Connor) Sherman; son, William D. "Bill" Sherman; daughters, Colleen L. Tracy and Christine A. Sherman and four grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at BAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 101 W. High St., Kittanning, PA. Visit www.bauerfuneral.com for more information.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -