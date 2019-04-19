Home

WILLIAM J. STORCH

WILLIAM J. STORCH Obituary
STORCH WILLIAM J.

Age 78, of Monroeville, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to Marian (Dobos) Storch; father of Christine M. (J. Edward) Kunz, Lawrence W. Storch, Therese S. (Ross) Alessandro, and William J. (Courtney) Storch; "Pap Pap" of Edward, Nicholas, Zachary, Andrew, Rosario, Anna, Sebastian, Julian and Caroline; brother of Leonard Storch and the late Frank J. Storch, Margaret Mary Bratkowski and Catherine Ziegler. Bill was a member of North American Martyrs Parish for 50 years, serving on the Parish Council, Resurrection Choir and as a Eucharistic Minister for 42 years, including at three nursing homes, and was a member of 3rd order Carmelites, Holy Spirit Chapter. His grandchildren were the loves of his life. He had a great love for his church and loved his gardening. Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. on Monday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at North American Martyrs Church, with Father Joseph Luisi as celebrant. Entombment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to: Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or Sisters of St. Benedict, c/o St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Avenue, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
