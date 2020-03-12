SWANEY WILLIAM J. "BILL"
Age 86, of Mars, PA passed away on February 9, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late William H. and Marie A. Swaney. Bill was the owner of Swaney Automotive in Mars, PA and continued working on transmissions up to a few weeks prior to his death. He served on the Mars Borough Council and Mars Fire Department. He was the longest continuous member of the Kiwanis Club of Mars. Bill had "The Spaceship" built for the town, which continues to be on display on Main Street. Bill was also a charter member of the Mars History and Landmarks Society and enjoyed many hours collecting and preserving the history of Mars, PA along with an amazing group of talented volunteers that he cherished for their friendship, knowledge and dedication. He looked forward to the fresh baked treats each week, too. In December 1957, he married Mary L. Schneider of Mars, PA. They enjoyed drag racing on McKnight Road and then stock car racing to watch Bill's cars, touring in their antique cars with friends, and traveling to toy train and pedal car shows over the years. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Lou (Schneider); his four children, Mary Jo Phillips (John Sorbo) David Swaney (LaVonne), Jill Swaney (Patrick), Jack Swaney; and his grandchildren, Josh Swaney (Rachel), Bill Swaney, Natalie Byers (Tyler) and Monica Hartel (Tim); nieces, Patty Griffin, Karen Alyanakian (Bob); nephew, Bob Griffin and their children and grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Eileen Griffin and Lois Swaney. Friends are invited to share some stories and laughs at a celebration of Bill's life on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Mars History and Landmarks Society Train Station from 2 - 5 p.m. If you have an antique car or motorcycle, please drive it to the gathering. Memorial donations may be sent to the Mars History and Landmarks Society, 1 Brickyard Road, P.O. Box 58, Mars, PA 16046.