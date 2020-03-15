Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM TADLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. "BILL" TADLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM J. "BILL" TADLER Obituary
TADLER WILLIAM "BILL" J.

Age 83, of Ben Avon, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Son of the late John F. and Julia (Hertz) Tadler. Beloved husband for 58 years of Joan (McElherron) Tadler; father of John (Mary) Tadler, Jennifer (Rob) Carter, and Ann Tadler; grandfather of Patrouious Achatz, Molly Tadler, Corrina Tadler, and Alice Tadler; brother of the late Jack Tadler. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Bill was a proud US Army Veteran. He was an English and Theater teacher at Shady Side Academy and The Kiski School. Bill had a Master's degree of Letters and Master's degree of Arts from Breadloaf School of English. Please offer condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now