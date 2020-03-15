|
|
TADLER WILLIAM "BILL" J.
Age 83, of Ben Avon, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Son of the late John F. and Julia (Hertz) Tadler. Beloved husband for 58 years of Joan (McElherron) Tadler; father of John (Mary) Tadler, Jennifer (Rob) Carter, and Ann Tadler; grandfather of Patrouious Achatz, Molly Tadler, Corrina Tadler, and Alice Tadler; brother of the late Jack Tadler. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Bill was a proud US Army Veteran. He was an English and Theater teacher at Shady Side Academy and The Kiski School. Bill had a Master's degree of Letters and Master's degree of Arts from Breadloaf School of English. Please offer condolences at:
www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020