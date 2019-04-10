Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
WILLIAM J. "BILL" WEIR Jr.

WEIR WILLIAM J. "BILL", JR.

Age 93, formerly of Greenfield, and West Homestead. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, April 8, 2019; survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan Weaver Weir; his loving children, Pamela (Ed) Barger and Cheryl E. Weir; proud pap-pap of Emily Barger; brother of Marjorie Weir Lewis and Mary Sarah Weir Casey; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Bill proudly served his country as part of the greatest generation during WWII with the 75th Division. Friends will be received on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME., 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral on Friday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral mass in St. Rosalia Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
