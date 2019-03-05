YORKE WILLIAM J.

Age 82, of Upper St. Clair, on Saturday March 2, 2019, with his family at his side. Bill is survived by his wife, Bonnie Yorke; his five children, Edie Yorke, Geri (Gerald) Shapiro, Nikki (Chris) Yorke-Chu, Stanley (Nancy) Yorke, Francie (Ronald) Yarwood; ten grandchildren, Aubrey (Andrew) Ginn, Amanda (Colin) Whitaker, Sadie Kalathunkal, Aaron Shapiro, Noah Kalathunkal, RJ Yarwood, Nathan Yorke, Ian Yarwood, Carys Yarwood, Samuel Yorke; and great grandson Gavin Ginn. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father and family man having been married to the love of his life for 57 years. He received his Master's in Business from Case Western and PhD from Missouri State. He then went on to start his own successful head hunting business. Bill had many hobbies such as traveling, having been to all 50 states and over 50 countries. He also enjoyed writing, which led to his published book but most proud- his articles in cat magazines. Whether it is from an empty seat at the poker table or Thanksgiving table, Bill's booming voice and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all. Services and burial in Penn Forest Natural Burial Park will be private.