ZIMMER, SR. WILLIAM J.
Age 81, on Sunday February 23, 2020. Husband of the late Patricia Carroll Zimmer; loving father of William J. Zimmer, Jr. (Beth), Robert J. Zimmer (Amy) and the late Donald M. Zimmer (Sheree); also survived by seven grandchildren, Ally, Sydney, Joe, Madison, Ben, Tristen and Jacque; and one great-grandson Hudson. Visitation 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, 10:45 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Ave., Carnegie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020