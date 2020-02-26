Home

Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
WILLIAM J. ZIMMER Sr.

WILLIAM J. ZIMMER Sr. Obituary
ZIMMER, SR. WILLIAM J.

Age 81, on Sunday February 23, 2020.  Husband of the late Patricia Carroll Zimmer; loving father of William J. Zimmer, Jr. (Beth), Robert J. Zimmer (Amy) and the late Donald M. Zimmer (Sheree); also survived by seven grandchildren, Ally, Sydney, Joe, Madison, Ben, Tristen and Jacque; and one great-grandson Hudson.  Visitation 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie.  Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, 10:45 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Ave., Carnegie.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
