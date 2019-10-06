|
LOHMAN WILLIAM JAMES
William J. Lohman, 67, of Colliers, WV, was found dead in his home on August 26, 2019. Born on January 31, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA, Bill was the only son of son of William and Martha Niesslein Lohman, both of whom preceded him in death. He graduated from Shaler Senior High School and held numerous jobs throughout his life, including factory worker at the Levolor plant and taxi driver. He retired after working many years as a member of the janitorial staff at the Pittsburgh Airport. He is survived by his older sister, Mary Gates; her children, Amanda and David; and grandchildren, Byron and Blake, as well as by his younger sister, Leslie Sullivan and husband, Tony; her children, Christy and Catherine, and grandchildren Brandon, Annelise, and Corey. Inurnment will be held privately at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pittsburgh. A memorial service will be held on October 12th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Atrium Room within the Union Project, 801 N Negley Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the MULLEBACH FUNERAL HOME, 669 Main St. Follansbee, WV 26037.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019