|
|
STEVENS WILLIAM JAMES
On October 29, 2019, age 84, of Clearwater, FL formerly of Munhall, PA. Loving father of Bill (Nanette), Scott (Tina), and Dan (the late Amy) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill was born on May 18, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Madeline Stevens and sister, Margaret Rager. He was a graduate of Munhall High School. Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He worked in the Automotive business for many years and owned and operated several successful Car Dealerships in the Pittsburgh area before retiring to Florida. During retirement he enjoyed playing golf, poker, and pool with his many friends. Though living in Florida for many years he remained an avid Pittsburgh sports fan! A Private/Family graveside service with Military Honors is planned. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-461-6394.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019