Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM JAMES STEVENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM JAMES STEVENS Obituary
STEVENS WILLIAM JAMES

On  October 29, 2019, age 84, of  Clearwater, FL formerly of   Munhall, PA. Loving father of Bill (Nanette), Scott (Tina), and Dan (the late Amy) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill was born on May 18, 1935.  He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Madeline Stevens and sister, Margaret Rager. He was a graduate of Munhall High School.  Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division.  He worked in the Automotive business for many years and owned and operated several successful Car Dealerships in the Pittsburgh area before retiring to Florida. During retirement he enjoyed playing golf, poker, and pool with his many friends.  Though living in Florida for many years he remained an avid Pittsburgh sports fan! A Private/Family graveside service with Military Honors is planned.  Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-461-6394.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now