Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
412-231-1191
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
WILLIAM JAMES WINSTON Jr. Obituary
WINSTON, JR. WILLIAM JAMES

Age 79, of Pittsburgh's North Side passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born to the late Neata and William James Winston, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Zahra Winston; his children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214, Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday October 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. It was William's wishes to forgo a funeral and instead be celebrated at a memorial Celebration of Life to be held at a later date in order to allow all those who loved and were impacted by him that wished to be in attendance could do so with the proper amount of time for planning and preparation. In lieu of flowers, please instead, make donations to the Light of Life Men's Shelter on Pittsburgh's North Side, in his memory.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
