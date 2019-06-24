Home

William James "Woody" Wood Sr.

William James "Woody" Wood Sr. Obituary
WOOD, SR. WILLIAM "WOODY" JAMES

Age 80, of Carnegie, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.  He was born in Pittsburgh on May 19, 1939; son to the late Thomas John and Charlotte Wood; father of Debbie (Paul) Jones and Bill (Terri) Wood (children of Woody and Carol Vacca), Pam (Jeff) Nunez, David (Jen Kraft) Wood, and Tammy Feeney (children of Woody and Carolyn Firko); Dakota Wood, Shane Wood, Cody Wood, and Zach Wood (children of Woody and Lisa Morris); and grandfather of 12; brother of the late Thomas J. (surviving spouse, Joyce) Wood; also survived by two nephews. Woody retired from Upper St. Clair Township Public Works Department after many years of service. The highlight of his day the past two years was spending time with his youngest grandson Caleb.  Interment will be private.  Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
