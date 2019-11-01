|
FORBES WILLIAM JAMESON
Age 70, died in his sleep on October 9, 2019, in Seattle, Washington while on his annual West Coast walkabout. He leaves his nieces, Caitlin and Alice Forbes Spear; nephews, Weston and Warren Forbes; siblings, Susan, Margaret and Daniel Jameson Forbes; and many other relatives and close friends. Born and raised in Yonkers, NY, the firstborn child of Warren and Edith Forbes, he was a lifelong traveler who called Pittsburgh home base. Will was an archaeologist, historian and prolific reader and writer. He was a lover of the arts and an ardent sports fan. Will was eccentric and beloved, a hitchhiker and long-letter writer. He was a wonderful storyteller and devoted friend. He was a free spirit who forged his own path throughout his life. His family and friends miss him dearly. For information about future memorial services or inquiries about his estate, please contact Executor Alice Forbes Spear at [email protected]
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019