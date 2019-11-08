|
WINANS WILLIAM "BILL" JASPER
Age 85, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved husband of Catherine R. (nee Heck) for 59 years; loving father of Wendelin, Brock (Jill), William Jr. (Loren), Joseph (Angela) and Tracey Rose; dearest grandfather of Jackson, Lily, Eva, Austin, Justine, Julia and Anthony; dear brother of Thomas (late Margie), Marilyn Bleriot, Charles (Margaret), Lawrence (Fern), Kathleen (late Val) Koepfer and the following deceased, Patricia (late Ray) Crowe, Lorraine, Marjorie and Nancy (Charles) Kennedy; admired uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran, U.S. Army. Friends received at the ST. JOHN FUNERAL HOME, 16381 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306), Chagrin Falls, 44023 (2.5 miles north of Rt. 422), Sunday from 2-6 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. Joan of Arc Church, 496 East Washington St., Chagrin Falls at 10 a.m. (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Burial All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Forest Field K9 Search and Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 350, Garrettsville, OH 44231.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019