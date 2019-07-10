GARNER DR. WILLIAM JENKINS

Age 94, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home. Born June 24, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA to Dr. James Bert Garner of Mellon Institute and Margaret Shay Garner. Graduated Mt. Lebanon High School and served in the US Army as a medic with the 8th Armored Div., 36th Tank Battalion, from 1943-1946, beginning with the Battle of the Bulge. After the surrender of Germany, he remained with the Army in Austria serving in a clinic for the local people. Much to his father's pride, he received five medals for patriotism: WWII Victory, European Campaign (Ardennes, Rhine, and Central Europe), Bronze Star, German Occupation, and probably his proudest, Combat Medic Badge. Upon return from the war, he went to University of Pittsburgh and Pitt Medical School. He became a family physician and helped to start the Family and Community Medicine Practice at Shadyside Hospital, where he enjoyed being a mentor to the younger physicians. Practicing medicine for 50 years, mostly in Penn Hills, he retired at age 75. Dr. Garner was a master scuba diver, serving as the dive doctor on many scuba trips, including Bali, Borneo, Indonesia, the Solomon Islands and the Caribbean. Their other adventures included river cruises in Europe, including Russia, and tours to Egypt and China. Gardening, cooking, painting and crafts rounded out their full life. Survived by sister, Sally (Gus) Gustafson of Lafayette, Indiana; beloved father of Ella (Hans) Moravec, Maggie (the late Bob Andrews) Tingleff, Bill (Mary) Garner, Laura (David) Dernar, Anita (Rick) Lohr. Predeceased by the siblings, Kaarne and Alan Tingleff. Dr. Garner was married to the late Dorothy Jamison and the late Helen Hewitt, to whom he was married for 50 years. He has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The family is especially thankful to the faithful and loving care given by Maxine Gaiter and Tammie McBride which made it possible for Dr. Garner to remain at home in his final years. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD. Funeral Private. Burial in Garner Family Plot in Homewood Cemetery.